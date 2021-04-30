JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,095 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at $22,543,538.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,744. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

NYSE CLDR opened at $13.01 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.