JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 25,762 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 315.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Miller Industries worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 99,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $495.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

