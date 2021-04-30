JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,688 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,886,000.

UVXY stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

