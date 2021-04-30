JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 47,088 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 138,494.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,810 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.58 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 over the last three months.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

