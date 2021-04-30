JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 15,200 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.