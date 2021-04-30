JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 36,255 Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $26.41 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

