JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 152,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of DHT worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.97 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

