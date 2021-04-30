JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,236,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

