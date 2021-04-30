JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,575.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,554.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $957.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $427.69 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

