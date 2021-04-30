JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 229.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Altabancorp worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

