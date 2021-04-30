JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Park-Ohio worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $36.60 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.43 million, a P/E ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

