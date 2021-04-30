JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 309.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBSI opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

