JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 222.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $646.80 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $654.92 and a 200-day moving average of $645.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

