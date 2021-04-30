JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 344.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

