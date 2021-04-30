JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 744.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Omega Flex worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

