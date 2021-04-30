JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Luxfer worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

