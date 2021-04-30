JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,947 shares of company stock worth $10,945,634 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $22.31 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $723.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

