JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Viad worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Viad by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

