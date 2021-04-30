JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

NYSE CPS opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $512.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.