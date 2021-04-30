JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $66.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

