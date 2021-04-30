JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

