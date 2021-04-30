JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.35 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 133,626 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $7,308,005.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,010.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,258 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,339 over the last 90 days.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.