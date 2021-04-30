JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,454 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Forrester Research worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. Analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

