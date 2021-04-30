JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 8,304 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Raven Industries worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

