JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 405.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $177.11. The company has a market cap of $551.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.