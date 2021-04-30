JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBIZ stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

