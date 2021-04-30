JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 761.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Frank’s International worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $3.40 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $770.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

