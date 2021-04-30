JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded St. James’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

