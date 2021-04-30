JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.69 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $403.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

