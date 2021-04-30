JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

