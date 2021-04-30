JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,466” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.79. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.