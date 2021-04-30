JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 192,934 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 192,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Calix worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.