JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,398 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Shutterstock worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

