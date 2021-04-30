JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,780 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $46.69 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

