JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

