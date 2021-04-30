JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.