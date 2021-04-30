JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.31. Approximately 3,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13.

