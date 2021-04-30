JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 1,981,426 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.