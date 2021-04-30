JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,426 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

