JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stake Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock remained flat at $$51.07 on Friday. 1,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,239. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

