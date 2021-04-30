Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 4.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.67. 96,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,242,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
