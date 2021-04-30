Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.00

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.43), with a volume of 3160952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.90 ($1.37).

JUST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

Get Just Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

Just Group Company Profile (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.