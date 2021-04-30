K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 77,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

