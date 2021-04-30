Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $179.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

