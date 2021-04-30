Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $179.92 on Friday. Kadant has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.