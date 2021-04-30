Kadena (KDA) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Kadena has a total market cap of $130.46 million and $216,151.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,956,601 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

