Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.21 and last traded at $125.82. 496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

