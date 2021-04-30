KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Sells $284,128.43 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andreas Maetzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,166. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $606.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

