Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

