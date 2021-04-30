KardiaChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.63 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (CURRENCY:KAI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KardiaChain has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. KardiaChain has a market capitalization of $222.57 million and $4.63 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain launched on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,049,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

